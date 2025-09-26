Carrot prices are rising in Ukraine due to seasonal supply reduction

Carrot prices in Ukraine have started to rise due to reduced supply in the market. The price increase affected both medium and high-quality varieties, and it is associated with seasonal factors and changes in trade activity. This was reported by East Fruit, writes UNN.

Currently, farmers in the main regions are selling high-quality carrots at prices of 8–15 UAH/kg ($0.19–0.36/kg), which is approximately a quarter more compared to last week.

Market experts explain this increase by the reduction in carrot supply during the off-season: most farms have already sold medium-grade carrots, and have not yet started harvesting late varieties.

Despite the price increase, prices for high-quality carrots in Ukraine remain on average 35% lower than last year. Some producers plan to continue raising prices if the current level of demand persists.

