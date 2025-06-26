Carney: Canada has no plans to become a member of the EU

Canada has no plans to become a member of the European Union. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Mark Carney, reports UNN with reference to the Canadian news service CBC.

According to him, Canada is focused on close partnership and cooperation with the bloc, not on joining the EU.

The short answer is no, it is not part of our intentions, we are not going that way - Carney noted.

He emphasized that Canada plans to develop close cooperation with the European Union, while joining the EU does not correspond to the country's long-term strategic priorities, and therefore it is not worth talking about membership in the bloc.

On the eve of the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney stated that US President Donald Trump is no longer interested in turning it into the 51st state. At the same time, he paid tribute to Trump for pushing Canada to higher defense spending, especially to reach the benchmark for defense spending for NATO members.

