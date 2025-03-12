Cargo processing at the "Shehyni" checkpoint will be slowed down until May: the reason is given
Kyiv • UNN
From March 13 to May 10, 2025, reconstruction will take place at the "Shehyni" checkpoint. Cargo processing will be slowed down, so it is worth planning alternative routes.
Reconstruction will begin at the "Shehyni" checkpoint tomorrow. Until May, cargo processing will be slower, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
From March 13 to May 10, 2025, due to the reconstruction of the checkpoint, cargo processing will be slower
Ukrainians are advised to plan their trip in advance and consider alternative routes through nearby checkpoints.
