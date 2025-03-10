The checkpoint "Shehyni" will slow down operations on the freight direction on March 11: why
Kyiv • UNN
At the checkpoint "Shehyni" on March 11 from 11:00 to 14:00, reconstruction works will be carried out. Crossing operations in the freight direction will be conducted in a slowed mode.
Due to reconstruction works, crossing operations in the cargo direction will be carried out in a slowed mode
According to border guards, the work will take place on March 11, 2025, from 11:00 to 14:00.
Citizens are urged to take this information into account when planning their travels.
