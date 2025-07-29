Cared for his grandmother: a teenager who spent over three years under occupation was returned to Ukraine

A teenager who spent over three years under occupation, caring for his grandmother, has been successfully returned to Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, a teenager who spent over three years under occupation has been rescued. When the full-scale war began, the 16-year-old boy was with his grandmother in a village that was quickly occupied. His mother, meanwhile, was in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government. All these years, the boy independently cared for his grandmother, who needed help, without access to proper medical care and necessary medications. And today, after long years of waiting, the boy is reunited with his mother. - Yermak reported.

Recall

On Saturday, Yermak reported that another teenage girl, who had been taken from occupied Mariupol, was successfully returned from Russia.