No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
07:02 PM • 3362 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 13047 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 21565 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 32828 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 57849 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 128644 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 55903 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69270 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 176588 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 66127 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
Cared for his grandmother: a teenager who spent over three years under occupation was returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 1118 views

Ukraine has returned a teenager who spent over three years under occupation, caring for his grandmother. The 16-year-old boy was reunited with his mother thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Cared for his grandmother: a teenager who spent over three years under occupation was returned to Ukraine

A teenager who spent over three years under occupation, caring for his grandmother, has been successfully returned to Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, a teenager who spent over three years under occupation has been rescued. When the full-scale war began, the 16-year-old boy was with his grandmother in a village that was quickly occupied. His mother, meanwhile, was in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government. All these years, the boy independently cared for his grandmother, who needed help, without access to proper medical care and necessary medications. And today, after long years of waiting, the boy is reunited with his mother.

- Yermak reported.

Recall

On Saturday, Yermak reported that another teenage girl, who had been taken from occupied Mariupol, was successfully returned from Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Mariupol
