Cardiff City Council has approved the staging of the long-awaited bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, with the event potentially concluding in the early hours of December 12. The decision was made taking into account the time difference with the United States, to ensure a convenient broadcast time for American audiences, BBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The boxers are expected to make their ring walks at 01:00 GMT, with the bout itself beginning at around 01:30. Spectators will be welcomed at Cardiff's "Principality" Stadium, which expects to accommodate up to 77,000 fans.

Under the agreed conditions, visitors to the VIP boxes will be allowed to consume alcohol until 03:00, while the stadium will close completely at 03:30.

To maintain public order, 130 police officers and 1,600 stewards will be deployed. Of these, 450 stewards will be responsible for the safety of fans located directly on the field.

Particular attention will be paid to transport connections: the number of trains is planned to be increased in the early hours of Saturday so that spectators can get home without hindrance after the fight ends.

Earlier, some local residents expressed concern about possible noise, antisocial behaviour and public safety issues. In response, the organisers said that the external loudspeaker system would not be used and that noise levels would be monitored. Checks for alcohol intoxication will also be carried out at the entrances.

The city council stressed that the event would have a significant economic and reputational impact on the Welsh capital.

Fury and Joshua are expected to compete for the WBA Super world heavyweight title.