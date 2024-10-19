Car with Russian major explodes in occupied Luhansk - DIU
Kyiv • UNN
A car carrying a Russian major Dmitry Pervukha exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
"On October 18, 2024, at about 11:40 a.m., a UAZ Patriot car exploded in the center of the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Inside the car was an officer of the Russian occupation army, Major Dmitry Vladimirovich Pervukha. As a result of the explosion, the invader involved in war crimes was killed," the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on Telegram.
According to the intelligence service, Pervukha served in the 273rd Intelligence Center (military unit 53847), which is subordinate to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and is permanently stationed in Novosibirsk. In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Major Pervukha held the position of the so-called "Chief of Staff for Military Service and Security of Military Service," the DIU noted.
"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds us that every crime against Ukraine will be punished with justice. Glory to Ukraine!" - the intelligence emphasized.
