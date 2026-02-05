$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 9868 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 10052 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 13320 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 23843 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 52873 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26539 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25992 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21316 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14391 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14134 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
A car fell through the ice on the Kyiv Reservoir during a drift: one person died, another is being searched for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

A UAZ car with two men fell through the ice on the bypass canal near Lebedivka village in Kyiv Oblast. The body of one man, born in 1971, was recovered; the search for the second continues in difficult conditions.

A car fell through the ice on the Kyiv Reservoir during a drift: one person died, another is being searched for

In the Kyiv region, on the bypass canal near the village of Lebedivka, Vyshhorod district, a UAZ car with two men fell through the ice while driving on the frozen reservoir. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

For the second day, rescuers have been conducting search operations in extremely difficult conditions - at low temperatures and heavy snowfall.

- the report says.

The body of one deceased man, born in 1971, was brought to the surface.

The likely location of the sinking was established after a video appeared showing the car drifting on the ice and at a certain moment disappearing under the water. Rescuers cut the ice and, using an underwater drone, determined that the car was at a depth of more than 4 meters.

The operation was extremely difficult:

• great thickness of the ice - the ice was cut meter by meter;

• almost zero visibility underwater due to a thick layer of silt;

• divers worked practically blind.

Using a cable and a winch, the car was pulled under the ice almost from the middle of the reservoir, an opening was cut, and it was pulled ashore.

The second man was not found in the car. Search operations continue.

Dear lovers of extreme ice entertainment! Such "entertainment" carries a deadly danger. Think about whether they are worth your life and the extremely difficult work of rescue divers who risk themselves every day saving others, - rescuers emphasize.

Two Rivne residents hospitalized in intensive care due to carbon monoxide poisoning05.02.26, 17:59 • 966 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv region
Village
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine