A car fell through the ice on the Kyiv Reservoir during a drift: one person died, another is being searched for

In the Kyiv region, on the bypass canal near the village of Lebedivka, Vyshhorod district, a UAZ car with two men fell through the ice while driving on the frozen reservoir. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

For the second day, rescuers have been conducting search operations in extremely difficult conditions - at low temperatures and heavy snowfall. - the report says.

The body of one deceased man, born in 1971, was brought to the surface.

The likely location of the sinking was established after a video appeared showing the car drifting on the ice and at a certain moment disappearing under the water. Rescuers cut the ice and, using an underwater drone, determined that the car was at a depth of more than 4 meters.

The operation was extremely difficult:

• great thickness of the ice - the ice was cut meter by meter;

• almost zero visibility underwater due to a thick layer of silt;

• divers worked practically blind.

Using a cable and a winch, the car was pulled under the ice almost from the middle of the reservoir, an opening was cut, and it was pulled ashore.

The second man was not found in the car. Search operations continue.

Dear lovers of extreme ice entertainment! Such "entertainment" carries a deadly danger. Think about whether they are worth your life and the extremely difficult work of rescue divers who risk themselves every day saving others, - rescuers emphasize.

