Canadian Shield Tournament: Ukrainian national football team announces squad for match against Canada

Today, June 7, at 22:30 Kyiv time, the national team of Ukraine will meet the national team of Canada at the BMO Field arena in Toronto, Canada, as part of the Canadian Shield four-nation friendly tournament. The national team of Ukraine has announced a list of 25 players who will take part in the match, reports UNN.

Details

Goalkeepers: 1. Andriy Lunin, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.

Defenders: 2. Oleksandr Martynyuk, 3. Bohdan Mykhaylichenko, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Valeriy Bondar, 13. Illia Zabarnyi, 14. Yevhen Cheberko, 22. Mykola Matviyenko.

Midfielders: 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 21. Mykola Mykhaylenko, 19. Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, 11. Vladyslav Kabaev, 8. Georgiy Sudakov, 25. Yegor Nazaryna, 16. Artem Bondarenko, 7. Oleksiy Hutsulyak, 6. Ivan Kalyuzhny, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov.

Forward: 9. Roman Yaremchuk.

Addition

Today, June 7, the national team of Ukraine will begin its performances at the Canadian Shield four-nation tournament in Canada with a match against Canada. In addition to Canada, the tournament will also feature the national teams of New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

In May, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the list of football players he called up to prepare for the June tournament matches Canadian Shield, which will be held in Canada in June. For the first time in 5 years, defender Yevhen Cheberko is returning to the national team, and defenders Vladyslav Dubinchak and Oleksandr Martynyuk, as well as опорник Mykola Mykhaylenko, received their debut calls.

On June 1, it became known that the left defender of "Dynamo" and the national team Vladyslav Dubinchak will miss the national team training camp in June due to chickenpox.

On the eve, the coach of the national team, Serhiy Rebrov, gave a press conference in which he emphasized that he would allow everyone to play 90 minutes.

"All the players who are called up to the national team - there was no refusal. No one said they were tired. There were injuries that really needed to be treated, and because of this, the players asked me. But everyone came and is preparing. I see a very good mood in the guys, they want to show themselves. This also applies to football players who are called up for the first time. They really deserve it. No one will play all 180 minutes in this tournament, everyone will get 90 minutes of playing time," Rebrov said.

Also commented on the call-up of only one forward for the tournament.

"As for the forwards, we were counting on Danylo Sikan, but, unfortunately, at the last moment he had problems with his passport. The embassy did not have time to do it, he wanted to go. Due to lack of time, we did not have the opportunity to make documents for another player in this position. But I believe that we have players who can play in the position in attack. Regarding the application - there were several players who asked me not to call them up because there are injuries, they need time to recover. This is Mykolenko, Dovbyk. They had a very difficult season. It was important for them to heal their injuries. Regarding Yarmolenko - I respect Andriy very much. I believe that he had a very good season. He is 36 years old, this is a friendly tournament, if there was an official game now, he would be called up to the national team one hundred percent. Therefore, we will look at the next games. I gave him a rest, as well as Vitaliy Buyalsky. The rest of the players are here. I am sure that those who were called up to the national team for the first time deserve this call-up. I told them that it is important to show such a game not only in their teams, but to gain a foothold in the first team of the country and demonstrate the same level as in the Ukrainian championship," Rebrov noted.

Earlier

The Ukrainian national football team met with the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, where it arrived for the Canadian Shield friendly tournament. Several football players opened the exhibition "Ukrainian Football: The Game Continues" - a unique project with more than 200 exhibits that had not previously left Ukraine and were not shown together.