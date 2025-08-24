$41.220.00
Canadian philanthropist Temerty discussed new projects with Budanov to strengthen military intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, met with James Temerty and representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora. The parties discussed new areas of support for Ukraine's military intelligence.

Canadian philanthropist Temerty discussed new projects with Budanov to strengthen military intelligence

The Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, met with the founder of the Temerty Foundation, James Temerty, and representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora, during which the parties discussed new areas of support for Ukraine's military intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The event was attended by James Temerty's sister and head of the foundation, Lyudmyla Temerty, director of the foundation's Ukrainian initiative, Khrystyna Voler, and director of the Ukrainian department of the World Congress of Ukrainians, Andriy Potichny.

Budanov emphasized the importance of assistance from the Ukrainian community abroad in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

The Ukrainian diaspora plays an extremely important role in strengthening our state's defense capabilities. Thanks to consolidated efforts, we are able to respond more quickly to challenges and provide soldiers with everything they need.

- noted Kyrylo Budanov.

James Temerty noted the effectiveness of the work of Ukrainian intelligence officers and emphasized that it is an honor for him to support Ukraine's military intelligence.

The work of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and its special units is striking in its determination and professionalism. It is an honor for us to support these people who risk their lives every day, defending Ukraine and the values common to the entire free world.

- he emphasized.

Separately, the Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense thanked James Temerty for his invaluable contribution to helping Ukraine and congratulated him on receiving the state award "National Legend of Ukraine", which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to the businessman and philanthropist on August 20.

Veronika Marchenko

