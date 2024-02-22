Canadian military shows how they train Ukrainian sappers

The Armed Forces of Canada showed how the country's military trains Ukrainian sappers. This is stated on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER in the social network X, reports UNN.

It takes skill and patience to clear a suspected minefield. That is why one of the many skills that Canadian Armed Forces deminers are teaching the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of Operation UNIFIER is the safe detection and disposal of enemy mines the post says.

As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military personnel have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but within a few months, training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.

