Canada will destroy stocks of COVID vaccine from the Omicron strain

Canada will destroy stocks of COVID vaccine from the Omicron strain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21794 views

Canada has ordered provinces to destroy all stockpiles of vaccines against the Omicron strain by September 1, 2024. Instead, the country will receive updated vaccines against the current COVID-19 strain in October.

Canada will destroy all available stocks of the COVID vaccine against the Omicron strain. This was reported by CBC News, citing a statement by a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

“Health Canada has directed all provinces to follow practices and processes to remove and destroy all existing stockpiles of XBB vaccines, effective September 1, 2024,” the spokesperson said.

It is noted that to replace the destroyed ones, the provinces will soon receive updated vaccines for the COVID-19 strain that is currently circulating in the country. “Ontario and other provinces are expected to receive the supply from Health Canada in October,” the spokesperson said.

The Omicron strain was first detected in late 2021. Since then, it has been circulating in the world, slightly changing.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

