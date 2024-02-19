Canada to provide Ukraine with over 800 SkyRanger drones

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89159 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109103 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251694 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174480 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165691 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 37065 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37065 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71334 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71334 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39245 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39245 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32610 views

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65169 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65169 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251692 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212582 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238299 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225041 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225041 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89136 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65169 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71334 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113193 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114079 views
Canada to provide Ukraine with over 800 SkyRanger drones

Canada to provide Ukraine with over 800 SkyRanger drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30107 views

Canada will provide Ukraine with more than 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-purpose drones to help fight Russia, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair has announced.

Canada will transfer more than 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia. This was announced on Monday by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the drones received from Teledyne in Waterloo, Ontario, are valued at more than $70 million. The assistance was funded by the 500 million Canadian dollars in military support announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv last year.

Today's announcement ensures that Ukraine has the drones it needs to locate and identify targets critical to Ukraine's ongoing fight. Canada will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Blair said.

SkyRanger R70 drones are manufactured in Canada and supplied by Teledyne. They are equipped with "various video camera systems and have target detection and identification devices" and can carry explosives up to 3.5 kilograms. Canada is expected to deliver the SkyRanger drones by early April.

Addendum Addendum

Since February 2022, Canada has provided over CAD 9.7 billion in aid to Ukraine, including over CAD 2.4 billion in military assistance.

Most recently, during a meeting with NATO allies in Brussels on February 14, Blair said that Canada would donate more than 60 million Canadian dollars to Ukraine.

Canada and Finland discuss joint recovery of Ukraine09.02.24, 01:28 • 52080 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
brusselsBrussels
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

