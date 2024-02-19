Canada to provide Ukraine with over 800 SkyRanger drones

Canada will transfer more than 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia. This was announced on Monday by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the drones received from Teledyne in Waterloo, Ontario, are valued at more than $70 million. The assistance was funded by the 500 million Canadian dollars in military support announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv last year.

Today's announcement ensures that Ukraine has the drones it needs to locate and identify targets critical to Ukraine's ongoing fight. Canada will support Ukraine for as long as it takes Blair said.

SkyRanger R70 drones are manufactured in Canada and supplied by Teledyne. They are equipped with "various video camera systems and have target detection and identification devices" and can carry explosives up to 3.5 kilograms. Canada is expected to deliver the SkyRanger drones by early April.

Addendum Addendum

Since February 2022, Canada has provided over CAD 9.7 billion in aid to Ukraine, including over CAD 2.4 billion in military assistance.

Most recently, during a meeting with NATO allies in Brussels on February 14, Blair said that Canada would donate more than 60 million Canadian dollars to Ukraine.

Canada and Finland discuss joint recovery of Ukraine