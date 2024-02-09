Canada and Finland discuss joint recovery of Ukraine

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Angie met with her Finnish counterpart Ville Tavio. The ministers spoke about the firm commitment of both countries to Ukraine and the importance of cooperation to support its recovery and reconstruction. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, UNN reports.

Details

The interlocutors also touched upon the transition to a green economy and discussed responsible mining of critical minerals.

As partners who trust each other and respect rules-based international trade and investment, Canada and Finland discussed global economic security and resilience noted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

