Canada and Finland discuss joint recovery of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministers of Trade of Canada and Finland discussed their strong commitment to supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction through cooperation on the transition to a green economy and responsible extraction of critical minerals.
Canadian Trade Minister Mary Angie met with her Finnish counterpart Ville Tavio. The ministers spoke about the firm commitment of both countries to Ukraine and the importance of cooperation to support its recovery and reconstruction. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, UNN reports.
Details
The interlocutors also touched upon the transition to a green economy and discussed responsible mining of critical minerals.
As partners who trust each other and respect rules-based international trade and investment, Canada and Finland discussed global economic security and resilience
