Canada joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Canada will participate in a coalition to strengthen Ukraine's drone capabilities within the framework of the Defense Contact Group, led by Latvia and the United Kingdom. This was promised by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, UNN reports with reference to the government's website.

Details

It is noted that as a member of this coalition, Canada will continue to look for ways to strengthen Ukraine's UAV capabilities.

Canada has reportedly transferred to Ukraine more than 100 specialized cameras for UAVs manufactured in the country.

In addition, last month, Minister Blair announced the transfer of more than 800 more UAVs from Teledyne to FLIR.

Addendum

The Latvian Ministry of Defense reported that several countries have agreed to join a drone coalition to provide Ukraine with 1 million drones and train Ukrainian troops in their use.

Ukraine seeks to expand its military "drone coalition" with allies to include at least 20 more countries to supply drones, cooperate on technology, and strengthen its armed forces.