Canada is confiscating the Russian An-124 "Ruslan" for transfer to Ukraine - Stefanyshyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1864 views

Canada has started the process of confiscating the An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft belonging to a Russian company. After a court decision, the aircraft may be transferred to Ukraine.

Canada has begun the process of confiscating the An-124 "Ruslan" transport aircraft, which belongs to the Russian airline "Volga-Dnepr" and has already been arrested by this country. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, the confiscation procedure is taking place within the framework of the Canadian law on special economic measures, and currently the decision on confiscation must be made by the Ontario Superior Court.

This is another important step towards justice and the restoration of peace in Ukraine. Filing a lawsuit to confiscate the plane to the court is a joint result of the hard work of employees of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in close cooperation with our partners

- Stefanishyna noted.

She reminded that in August 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court, having established the grounds for applying the sanction, satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice to apply the sanction in the form of recovering the assets of the sanctioned "Volga-Dnepr" to the state revenue. The Ministry of Justice transferred the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court to Canadian partners. And now the Attorney General of Canada has applied to the Superior Court of Ontario with a request to confiscate the Russian aircraft.

I am convinced that all actions lead to one thing: "Ruslan" will soon have a new home - in Ukraine, where it will serve for the benefit of our state. I am grateful to Canada for its unwavering support and decisive actions. Justice is not just words, but concrete steps that we see today. And this is just the beginning," Stefanishyna summarized.

Let us remind you

The second "Dream" is ready by 70%. This was announced by the commander of An-225 "Mriya" and An-124 "Ruslan" transport aircraft Dmytro Antonov. According to him, the main parts of the aircraft were built 30 years ago. Now they are in good condition, so only 30% of the work remains to be done.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
Canada
Ukraine
