Canada imposes sanctions on 13 government officials over Navalny's death

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10353 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 114586 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197999 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147090 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369975 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182415 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149773 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 114586 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 102343 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120724 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135644 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6520 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9480 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14086 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15533 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19706 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Canada imposes sanctions on 13 government officials over Navalny's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31201 views

Canada has imposed sanctions on 13 Russian officials involved in the ill-treatment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Canada imposes sanctions on 13 government officials over Navalny's death

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 13 high-ranking representatives of Russian investigative agencies, police and the penitentiary system. This was reported on the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports. The sanctions were imposed in connection with the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Details

According to the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the restrictions were imposed on individuals who "participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Russia" and "were involved in the ill-treatment and death of Alexei Navalny." The agency does not name these individuals.

Addendum Addendum

Navalny died about four months ago, on February 16, in the Polar Wolf Penal Colony #3. The FSIN reported that he became ill during a walk, collapsed, and the arriving doctors were unable to resuscitate Navalny.

New package of sanctions against Russia to be agreed in the EU before the June 27 summit - EUobserver18.06.24, 12:05 • 65938 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Canada
