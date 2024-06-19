Canada imposes sanctions on 13 government officials over Navalny's death

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 13 high-ranking representatives of Russian investigative agencies, police and the penitentiary system. This was reported on the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports. The sanctions were imposed in connection with the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Details

According to the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the restrictions were imposed on individuals who "participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Russia" and "were involved in the ill-treatment and death of Alexei Navalny." The agency does not name these individuals.

Addendum Addendum

Navalny died about four months ago, on February 16, in the Polar Wolf Penal Colony #3. The FSIN reported that he became ill during a walk, collapsed, and the arriving doctors were unable to resuscitate Navalny.

New package of sanctions against Russia to be agreed in the EU before the June 27 summit - EUobserver