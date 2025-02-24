Canada announces the first tranche of $5 billion in aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will transfer the first part of the C$5 billion ($3.52 billion) aid to Ukraine, which is financed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets. He said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We will be handing over the first part of the $5 billion in aid to Ukraine, funded by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets," Trudeau said.

According to him, these funds will also include a grant to support Ukraine's energy security after Russia's numerous reckless attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Canada continues to actively support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence.

