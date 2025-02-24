Canada to provide Ukraine with 25 more LAV vehicles and F-16 simulators: what else is in the new package

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the transfer of 25 LAV 3 infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment to Ukraine. Canada will also provide landing systems and 4 F-16 simulators. This is reported by UNN.

Canada has always been an unwavering partner of Ukraine and this will never change. That is why I am announcing that Canada will provide another 25 infantry fighting vehicles and LAV 3s. We will be delivering two armored combat support vehicles, on which Ukrainian troops will soon be trained in Germany. We will also soon be providing an F-16 landing system, which was provided two months ago. And we will also provide 4 F-16 aviation simulators, which will be delivered in the coming months. This is in addition to millions of additional ammunition, equipment and first aid kits.