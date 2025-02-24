ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Canada to provide Ukraine with 25 more LAV vehicles and F-16 simulators: what else is in the new package

Canada to provide Ukraine with 25 more LAV vehicles and F-16 simulators: what else is in the new package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19318 views

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 25 LAV 3 infantry fighting vehicles. It will also provide landing systems and 4 F-16 simulators, ammunition, and medical equipment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the transfer of 25 LAV 3 infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment to Ukraine. Canada will also provide landing systems and 4 F-16 simulators. This is reported by UNN.

Canada has always been an unwavering partner of Ukraine and this will never change. That is why I am announcing that Canada will provide another 25 infantry fighting vehicles and LAV 3s. We will be delivering two armored combat support vehicles, on which Ukrainian troops will soon be trained in Germany. We will also soon be providing an F-16 landing system, which was provided two months ago. And we will also provide 4 F-16 aviation simulators, which will be delivered in the coming months. This is in addition to millions of additional ammunition, equipment and first aid kits.

- said Justin Trudeau during the "Support Ukraine" meeting.

Canada is not ready to change the current state of affairs: Ambassador on Russia's return to G725.02.21, 21:54 • 24020 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
canadaCanada
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

