Canada accuses Indian minister of collecting intelligence on Canadian citizens
Kyiv • UNN
Canada has officially accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of collecting intelligence on Canadian citizens. This is due to the campaign against Sikh separatists and the deterioration of relations between the countries.
India's Home Minister Amit Shah may be involved in a campaign against Sikh separatists in Canada, as Ottawa confirmed that a close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was involved in gathering relevant intelligence.
Writes UNN with reference to WP and La Presse Canadienne.
Details
The Washington Post reported that Canadian officials have accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of being behind a campaign of violence and intimidation against Sikh separatists in Canada.
Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison confirmed reports on Tuesday that Canada is accusing an Indian minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ordering the collection of intelligence on Canadian citizens.
On Tuesday, Deputy Minister Morrison told members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public and National Security that he had confirmed to the American daily the identity of the minister in question.
Recall
Canada accused India of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist on its territory. In response, both countries expelled 6 diplomats each, which led to a deterioration in relations.
Ottawa claims thatIndian diplomats are also involved in numerous cases of coercion, intimidation and violence aimed at suppressing the campaign in Canada for the creation of an independent Sikh state of Khalistan in India.
Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that “agents of the Indian government” had assassinated a Sikh community leaderin British Columbia as well.