Can fly up to 10 km: Ukrainian inventors have created a strategic strike drone Shoolika
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian developers have created the Shoolika mk6 strategic strike drone, which can deliver precision strikes at night at a distance of up to 10 km and carry 6 kg of cargo. In addition, the drone is resistant to the effects of electronic warfare and has modern night vision systems.
Ukrainian developers from SkyLab UA have created a strategic strike drone Shoolika mk6. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the drone can deliver precision strikes and is particularly effective in night operations, as it has advanced night vision systems.
The range is up to 10 km, the drone can carry a load of up to 6 kg, has a high-precision control system, and the Shoolika mk6 is also resistant to EW
He also noted that the military has already tested the drone and confidently stated that this drone is important for tactical operations, especially at night.
Addendum
Fedorov noted that the drone has already received approval for operation and is in the process of obtaining NATO codification.
The plan is to improve the artificial intelligence system for autonomous missions and cameras to better search for targets and change course to adjust air strikes.
Recall
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first Offensive of the Machines hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front.
The event brought together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who create innovative solutions to solve various military problems.