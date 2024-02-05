Can fly up to 10 km: Ukrainian inventors have created a strategic strike drone Shoolika

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30131 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110578 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117694 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160146 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262320 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176076 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233442 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77524 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 77740 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 57883 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 33637 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 69909 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233447 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230914 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110596 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88551 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93148 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115602 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116377 views
Can fly up to 10 km: Ukrainian inventors have created a strategic strike drone Shoolika

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22285 views

Ukrainian developers have created the Shoolika mk6 strategic strike drone, which can deliver precision strikes at night at a distance of up to 10 km and carry 6 kg of cargo. In addition, the drone is resistant to the effects of electronic warfare and has modern night vision systems.

Ukrainian developers from SkyLab UA have created a strategic strike drone Shoolika mk6. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, the drone can deliver precision strikes and is particularly effective in night operations, as it has advanced night vision systems.

The range is up to 10 km, the drone can carry a load of up to 6 kg, has a high-precision control system, and the Shoolika mk6 is also resistant to EW

- summarized Fedorov.

BILD: Ukraine is increasingly successfully using new ground drones29.01.24, 14:51 • 42247 views

Image

He also noted that the military has already tested the drone and confidently stated that this drone is important for tactical operations, especially at night.

Addendum

Fedorov noted that the drone has already received approval for operation and is in the process of obtaining NATO codification.

The plan is to improve the artificial intelligence system for autonomous missions and cameras to better search for targets and change course to adjust air strikes.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first Offensive of the Machines hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front.

The event brought together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who create innovative solutions to solve various military problems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising