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California beaches closed due to "extremely high" ocean water levels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Newport Beach beaches and piers were closed due to an extremely high ocean level. Storm Rachel caused heavy rain, winds, and flooding.

California beaches closed due to "extremely high" ocean water levels

Some beaches in California, USA, were forced to close after "extremely high" ocean water levels caused by Tropical Storm "Rachel." UNN reports this, citing ABC News.

Details

All beaches and piers in Newport Beach, California, have been closed, officials said.

"Stay away from these areas. Flooding and hazardous conditions pose a serious safety threat," city officials advised residents in a statement.

Post-Tropical Storm "Rachel" is moving southwest across Southern California. The remnants of Storm "Rachel" made landfall over Baja California on Saturday evening, bringing strong winds and rain that caused flash flooding.

The remnants of Tropical Storm "Rachel," along with a separate storm system over the western United States, continued sweeping across the West on Sunday, causing flooding in several coastal communities in Southern California. 

A combination of large ocean waves caused by "Rachel" and prolonged swells, partly caused by a Kelvin wave intensified by El Niño, resulted in significant flooding along the Southern California coast.

One of the hardest-hit areas was Newport Beach in Orange County, which has been experiencing flooding since Friday.

Major streets, such as Balboa Boulevard in Newport Beach and numerous adjacent streets, were inundated with floodwaters.

The city of Newport Beach declared a local state of emergency on Saturday in response to flooding caused by Tropical Storm "Rachel."

A powerful winter storm is bearing down on the United States: up to 76 cm of snow and strong winds are forecast11.10.26, 03:55 • 5452 views

Julia Shramko

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