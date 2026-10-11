A powerful winter storm is bearing down on the United States: up to 76 cm of snow and strong winds are forecast

In the U.S. state of Montana, the warning area for a powerful winter storm has been expanded. The storm could bring up to 76 centimeters of snow to some mountainous areas. Forecasters are also warning of wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and hazardous conditions on roads, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the updated forecast, the heaviest snowfall is expected in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, where the snow cover could increase by nearly 76 centimeters. In the East Glacier Park and Northern High Plains areas, 25 to 50 centimeters of snow is forecast, while wind gusts could reach 80 km/h.

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The warning covers the communities of Browning, East Glacier Park, St. Mary, and Babb, as well as Logan Pass. According to meteorologists, the heaviest precipitation is expected in mountainous areas south of U.S. Highway 2.

Forecasters raised snowfall projections

The National Weather Service also expanded the warning to the Snowy and Judith Mountains in central Montana. There, 15 to 30 centimeters of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of up to 72 km/h are forecast.

In the city of Great Falls, the snowfall forecast was raised to 18–36 centimeters, although 13–28 centimeters had previously been expected. Up to 36 centimeters of snow could fall in the Bozeman Pass area, while 30 to 46 centimeters is forecast in the highlands near Butte.

Difficult weather conditions are also expected on key transportation routes, particularly near Rogers and Macdonald passes. The combination of heavy snowfall and gusty winds could significantly reduce visibility and make driving difficult.

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