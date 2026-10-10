A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama — tsunami threat affected 9 countries

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Panama, after which a tsunami threat was declared for nine countries. The tremors caused damage to buildings and forced people to leave premises en masse. This was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), writes UNN.

Details

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Herrera Province near the Pacific coast at a depth of 12.6 km. The magnitude was initially estimated at 8.0, but was later revised to 7.7.

The tremors were felt in the capital, Panama City, and neighboring Costa Rica. Despite the earthquake, the Panama Canal continues to operate as usual.

Damaged buildings and tsunami threat

In the city of Penonomé, the Dos Continentes hotel, the governor's administration building, and the San Juan Bautista Catholic Cathedral were damaged. Footage filmed by eyewitnesses shows part of the hotel's facade collapsing onto the roadway.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a threat for Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.

No information about fatalities or injuries has been reported so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Lebanon after Israel blew up Hezbollah tunnels