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In the United States, more than 60% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was halted due to a powerful hurricane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Due to Hurricane "Isaias," 121 platforms were evacuated, and oil production fell by 1.3 million barrels per day. Prices may rise.

In the United States, more than 60% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was halted due to a powerful hurricane

In the Gulf of Mexico, workers at 121 oil and gas platforms were evacuated as Hurricane "Isaias" approached. The bad weather led to a large-scale reduction in energy production, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the US regulator, about 63% of offshore oil production and 57% of natural gas production have currently been suspended.

Daily oil production fell by approximately 1.3 million barrels.

Fuel prices may rise

The production shutdown is taking place against the backdrop of global oil prices exceeding $100 per barrel.

Experts warn that supply disruptions could increase pressure on the fuel market.

After the hurricane passes, companies will inspect the condition of the platforms and only then decide whether to resume production.

Oil prices rose amid the threat of a storm in the United States and Houthi attacks07.10.26, 11:00 • 4779 views

Stepan Haftko

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