Cabinet of Ministers launches experimental project for grades 10-12: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an experimental project on the introduction of academic-oriented specialized secondary education programs in schools. This was stated by the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Taras Melnychuk reported that the relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting on Tuesday, August 26.

The proposal of the Ministry of Education and Science regarding the implementation of an experimental project on the introduction of educational programs in general secondary education institutions, developed on the basis of a typical educational program for grades 10-12 of general secondary education institutions, which provide specialized secondary education with an academic focus, has been approved. - the post says.

It is noted that the project was approved with the aim of test implementation of the State Standard of Specialized Secondary Education and creating conditions for the introduction of twelve-year full general secondary education from 01.09.2025 to 31.08.2027.

Recall

A week before the start of the school year, Ukrainian schools did not receive about a quarter of the planned textbooks. As of August 25, 73.76% of the total number had arrived at educational institutions.

