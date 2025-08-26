Cabinet of Ministers launches experimental project for grades 10-12: what is known

$41.430.15
48.470.56
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 30982 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 62597 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 43266 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 102769 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 133740 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 130925 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 54457 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 151731 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 62751 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56243 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+13°
1.7m/s
69%
750mm
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 75629 views
Orban "threatened" Zelenskyy over his statements regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineAugust 26, 12:31 PM • 6038 views
Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North CarolinaAugust 26, 01:00 PM • 5160 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 55202 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 34404 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
05:12 PM • 31008 views
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 31008 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 34579 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 102798 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 130944 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 163067 views
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 2612 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 55439 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 108214 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 132060 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 60398 views
Cabinet of Ministers launches experimental project for grades 10-12: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an experimental project on the introduction of academic-oriented secondary education programs in schools. The project will last until the end of August 2027, preparing for 12-year education.

Cabinet of Ministers launches experimental project for grades 10-12: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an experimental project on the introduction of academic-oriented specialized secondary education programs in schools. This was stated by the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Taras Melnychuk reported that the relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting on Tuesday, August 26.

The proposal of the Ministry of Education and Science regarding the implementation of an experimental project on the introduction of educational programs in general secondary education institutions, developed on the basis of a typical educational program for grades 10-12 of general secondary education institutions, which provide specialized secondary education with an academic focus, has been approved.

- the post says.

It is noted that the project was approved with the aim of test implementation of the State Standard of Specialized Secondary Education and creating conditions for the introduction of twelve-year full general secondary education from 01.09.2025 to 31.08.2027.

Recall

A week before the start of the school year, Ukrainian schools did not receive about a quarter of the planned textbooks. As of August 25, 73.76% of the total number had arrived at educational institutions.

What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman26.08.25, 13:07 • 2426 views

