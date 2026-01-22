$43.180.08
Cabinet of Ministers introduced grants for vegetable and fruit storage facilities and compensation for damaged crops - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision to support agricultural producers by introducing grants for the construction of vegetable and fruit storage facilities. The mechanism for compensating for damaged crops in frontline territories has also been improved.

Cabinet of Ministers introduced grants for vegetable and fruit storage facilities and compensation for damaged crops - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a number of decisions to support agricultural producers, on whom the food security of the state directly depends in the conditions of a full-scale war. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, two key areas of state support were agreed upon during the agrarian meeting of the government.

The first decision introduced a new direction of grant support for agricultural producers - the construction of vegetable and fruit storage facilities. From now on, entrepreneurs will be able to receive state grants for the construction of new storage facilities with a capacity of 3 thousand tons or more, provided that jobs are created.

The state will cover up to 30% of the construction cost, but not more than UAH 20 million, provided co-financing from the grant recipient.

Preferential conditions are provided for frontline regions. In particular, the state will be able to compensate up to 50% of the construction cost if the enterprise:

  • is located in areas of active or possible hostilities;
    • owns 80% of land plots in temporarily occupied territories.

      With the second decision, the government improved the compensation mechanism for damaged crops in frontline territories. Farmers working in areas of active or possible hostilities who suffered losses due to the war or difficult weather conditions will be able to receive state support.

      The amount of compensation will be up to UAH 4,700 per hectare of damaged crops, but not more than 2,000 hectares per farm.

      As Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized, targeted support will allow farmers to maintain production and continue working in extremely difficult conditions.

      Both decisions are an investment in the food security of the state. They will give farmers the opportunity to better plan production and will contribute to the economic activity of communities, particularly near the front line

      - noted the Prime Minister.

      Ukraine has enough food and a plan for food points if needed - Svyrydenko20.01.26, 15:44 • 2634 views

      Andrii Tymoshchenkov

      SocietyEconomyAgronomy news
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Yulia Svyrydenko
      Ukraine