Businessmen, propagandists, comedians and athletes: EU announces names of Russians under new sanctions

The European Union has announced the names of Russians who have been sanctioned as part of the 16th sanctions package adopted on the third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

List includes, in particular, the following Russians:

Igor Zyuzin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mechel;

Vladimir Yevtushenkov, owner of Sistema JSFC;

CEO of Inter RAT Sergey Dregval;

Yan Novikov, CEO of Almaz-Anteya;

businessman Albert Avdolyan;

top manager Vasyl Brovko (husband of media manager Tina Kandelaki);

Anatoliy Turchak, owner of the Leninets holding (father of politician Andriy Turchak);

Leninets CEO Borys Turchak (son of Anatoliy Turchak);

businessman Volodymyr Kolbin (the media reported on his close ties with Volodymyr Pytin);

propagandist and PR manager Kristina Potupchyk;

chess player Sergey Karjakin;

comedian Mykhailo Galustyan;

gymnast Nikita Nagorny.

Recall

The EU announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.

The EU Council has agreed on a substantial set of 83 lists of 48 individuals and 35 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

In addition, the EU Council has established two new criteria that will allow the EU to impose restrictive measures on individuals and organizations that own or operate vessels of Putin's shadow fleet; and those that support or benefit from Russia's military-industrial complex.