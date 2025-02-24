Businessmen, propagandists, comedians and athletes: EU announces names of Russians under new sanctions

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2851 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 13638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 12801 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102498 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110742 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116095 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144275 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167982 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93754 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 79236 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 34019 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 61213 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100652 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 13638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102498 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135377 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167982 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 5945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130462 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132476 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161169 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140693 views
Businessmen, propagandists, comedians and athletes: EU announces names of Russians under new sanctions

Businessmen, propagandists, comedians and athletes: EU announces names of Russians under new sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21548 views

The European Union has published a new sanctions list of Russians as part of the 16th sanctions package. The list includes 13 people, including businessmen, propagandists, athletes and comedians.

The European Union has announced the names of Russians who have been sanctioned as part of the 16th sanctions package adopted on the third anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

List includes, in particular, the following Russians:

  • Igor Zyuzin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mechel;
    • Vladimir Yevtushenkov, owner of Sistema JSFC;
      • CEO of Inter RAT Sergey Dregval;
        • Yan Novikov, CEO of Almaz-Anteya;
          • businessman Albert Avdolyan;
            • top manager Vasyl Brovko (husband of media manager Tina Kandelaki);
              • Anatoliy Turchak, owner of the Leninets holding (father of politician Andriy Turchak);
                • Leninets CEO Borys Turchak (son of Anatoliy Turchak);
                  • businessman Volodymyr Kolbin (the media reported on his close ties with Volodymyr Pytin);
                    • propagandist and PR manager Kristina Potupchyk;
                      • chess player Sergey Karjakin;
                        • comedian Mykhailo Galustyan;
                          • gymnast Nikita Nagorny.

                            Recall

                            The EU announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.

                            The EU Council has agreed on a substantial set of 83 lists of 48 individuals and 35 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

                            In addition, the EU Council has established two new criteria that will allow the EU to impose restrictive measures on individuals and organizations that own or operate vessels of Putin's shadow fleet; and those that support or benefit from Russia's military-industrial complex.

                            Olga Rozgon

                            Olga Rozgon

                            News of the World
                            european-unionEuropean Union

