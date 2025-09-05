Kurchenko's oil products case: court approved agreement with businessman Tyshchenko and released him from serving his sentence

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
12:12 PM • 5442 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 17327 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 26548 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 23512 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 41797 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 37315 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 51433 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 42687 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 42056 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 42082 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.3m/s
39%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 14868 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 14185 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 29964 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk aboutSeptember 5, 07:57 AM • 29001 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 12028 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 11183 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 29990 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 41804 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 32553 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 68522 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 26754 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 68522 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 26642 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 31717 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 33283 views
Actual
Fake news
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-95
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

Kurchenko's oil products case: court approved agreement with businessman Tyshchenko and released him from serving his sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The HACC approved a plea bargain with businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in the case of embezzlement of oil products. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison, but released from serving his sentence with a three-year probation period.

Kurchenko's oil products case: court approved agreement with businessman Tyshchenko and released him from serving his sentence

The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea bargain between the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who was involved in a case concerning the embezzlement of seized oil products belonging to the pro-Russian fugitive businessman Kurchenko. This was reported by the HACC, writes UNN.

Details

The court found Tyshchenko guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code, including the creation of a criminal organization and embezzlement of property on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment and a three-year ban from holding positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies, as well as in state enterprises.

However, based on Part 2 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the businessman was released from serving the main sentence with a probationary period of three years. Confiscation of property was not applied.

The probationary period begins from the moment the verdict is announced.

Recall

On February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynskyi and his business partner were notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court left businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody on charges of appropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in damages to the state, along with former People's Deputy Serhiy Pashynskyi.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies