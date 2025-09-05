Kurchenko's oil products case: court approved agreement with businessman Tyshchenko and released him from serving his sentence

The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea bargain between the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who was involved in a case concerning the embezzlement of seized oil products belonging to the pro-Russian fugitive businessman Kurchenko. This was reported by the HACC, writes UNN.

Details

The court found Tyshchenko guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code, including the creation of a criminal organization and embezzlement of property on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment and a three-year ban from holding positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies, as well as in state enterprises.

However, based on Part 2 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the businessman was released from serving the main sentence with a probationary period of three years. Confiscation of property was not applied.

The probationary period begins from the moment the verdict is announced.

Recall

On February 12, former MP Serhiy Pashynskyi and his business partner were notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court left businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko in custody on charges of appropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in damages to the state, along with former People's Deputy Serhiy Pashynskyi.