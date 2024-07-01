Businesses downgrade expectations amid power outages, higher tariffs, and staff shortages - NBU

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Businesses downgrade expectations amid power outages, higher tariffs, and staff shortages - NBU

Businesses in Ukraine have been reporting negative performance for the second month in a row due to rising costs, power outages, weak investment demand, and a shortage of skilled workers.

Businesses downgrade expectations amid power outages, higher tariffs, and staff shortages - NBU

Businesses have negatively assessed their performance for the second month in a row. This is evidenced by the index of business activity expectations (IRSA), released by the NBU on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In June 2024, the IRSA dropped to 43.6 from 48.0 in May.

The further deterioration in the expectations of enterprises in all sectors was caused, in particular, by "rising business costs due to electricity shortages caused by Russian attacks on the energy system and tariff increases, weak investment demand, and a significant shortage of skilled workers.

In particular, according to the NBU

▪️ Enterprises of the industry weakened their estimates of the results of their activities in the short term under the influence of the deteriorating security situation, significant power outages and rising production costs: the sectoral index in June was 45.5 (in May - 48.8).

▪️ Enterprises of trade maintained negative expectations against the background of deteriorating energy supply situation, increased electricity tariffs and deteriorating exchange rate expectations: the sectoral index is 46.4 (previously 47.7).

▪️ Construction enterprises also significantly weakened their estimates due to weak investment demand, prolonged power outages and lack of skilled workers: the sectoral index is 43.0 (previously 49.8).

▪️ Enterprises in the service sector for the second time in a row were the most restrained in their assessment of their economic performance and worsened their expectations for economic prospects, given the outflow of skilled workers, increased costs due to the shortage of electricity and lower demand: the sectoral index dropped to 39.7 (from 47.2).

Industrial, trade, and service companies predicted an increase in the growth rate of both purchase prices and prices/tariffs for their own products/services, while construction companies were optimistic about a slight slowdown.

The situation on the labor market has deteriorated, according to a NBU survey. Managers of enterprises in all sectors expected a reduction in the total number of employees, most significantly in the service sector, the National Bank reported.

