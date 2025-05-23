Burnout at work: research showed that 75% of employees are thinking about quitting
Most Ukrainian employees experience burnout and stress due to the war and economic instability. 75% of employees are considering quitting, and 40% are experiencing stress due to overwork.
Ukrainian workers are massively facing burnout and stress, which have become the new normal amid war and economic instability. Three out of four employees are considering quitting due to emotional exhaustion, and more than 40% are experiencing stress due to overwork. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from a recent Gradus Research study.
Details
Workload and uncertainty are the main factors of stress at work. Gradus Research presented the results of the study "Expectations from employers in a situation of total burnout", which was conducted specifically for the 17th People Management Conference. The focus is on the emotional state of employees, the level of stress at work and expectations for employers in a long period of instability.
The most important criteria for Ukrainian employees remain financial reward and work-life balance - this was stated by 46% of respondents.
The top five key factors also include:
- team atmosphere (33%);
- flexible schedule (27%) and career prospects (23%).
Among the main sources of stress at work are excessive workload (42%) and uncertainty in the company (35%).
Low employee loyalty
The eNPS (employee loyalty index, which determines the likelihood that employees will recommend their employer) is -19. This indicates a predominance of dissatisfied employees over those who are willing to support the company.
The least dissatisfied were young people aged 25–35 (-8) and 18–24 (-10), and the most dissatisfied were employees aged 45–54 (-26) and 55–65 (-34).
We all live in a situation of prolonged high stress. Our research shows that, compared to previous years, more and more respondents are starting to notice signs of burnout. This affects both work productivity and team stability. So we decided to look at what types of burnout exist among Ukrainian employees, because knowing the type of burnout, the employer can use appropriate tools to alleviate the condition of the teams. We got very interesting and applied results
Five types of employees and five burnout scenarios
Analysts identified five conditional types of employees depending on the level of emotional burnout:
- chronically overloaded;
- exhausted and demotivated;
- those who balance between inspiration and burnout;
- stable but indifferent;
- engaged and inspired.
And although each of them reacts differently to stress, they all have one thing in common - thoughts of quitting. In particular, 75% of chronically overloaded employees are seriously considering changing jobs. The fewest such thoughts are among the inspired and engaged - only 18%.
eNPS as a mirror of moods
The lowest level of eNPS is observed among exhausted and demotivated employees - it reaches -68.
Instead, among engaged and motivated employees, this figure is +31, which indicates a willingness to recommend their company. The most important expectation from companies is decent pay.
As the researchers emphasize, employees perceive financial reward not only as motivation, but also as a way of emotional support in difficult conditions.
