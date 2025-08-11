Burning Meteor Strikes Australian Residents: Video

Residents of central Victoria in Australia reported seeing a large meteor flying across the night sky on Sunday. Some people described an extremely bright fireball and a loud sound as the object flew overhead, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Dozens of videos and eyewitness accounts were posted in the Australian Meteor Reports Facebook group.

Saskia Reus-Smith from Fryerstown posted in the group that they saw the meteor fly "right over my head, very low, seemed lower than a plane." Soon after, Reus-Smith felt "a powerful jolt. My house and the ground visibly shook."

Terrence Dale, who lives in Eildon, wrote on Facebook that he saw the meteor at 7:35 PM local time. "Low on the horizon, it was blue and red and extremely elongated, it disappeared from my sight over the mountain range near where we live," Dale wrote.

The meteor was also captured by the Pendergast Hut camera on Mount Buller at 7:40 PM.

Astrophysicist and astronomer, Professor Jonti Horner from the University of Southern Queensland confirmed that it was a meteor that lit up the sky.

"It was definitely a meteor. Because of its brightness, we describe it as a 'fireball' - which simply means a meteor that was brighter in the sky than the planet Venus," Horner said.

"Given how bright it was, and the widely heard sonic boom a few minutes after its appearance, it is quite possible that fragments could have reached the ground," he indicated.

He said that, to his knowledge, nothing has been found yet, although this is not surprising, as meteorites are difficult to find.

Horner estimated that Australia would experience a meteorite event similar to the one that occurred on Sunday evening five to ten times a year.

