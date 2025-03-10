Burning dry grass and leaves in Ukraine: The Ministry of Environmental Protection reminded about the consequences and fines
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Environmental Protection warns about the danger and illegality of burning dry vegetation in spring. Violations are subject to fines ranging from 3060 to 30600 hryvnias, and in the event of loss of life - imprisonment.
In spring, cases of burning dry vegetation and leaves are often observed in Ukraine, which threatens not only the environment but also people's health. Such activities are illegal and can lead to serious fines and even criminal liability. It is important to remember that the consequences of this phenomenon can be catastrophic, and every citizen must be responsible for protecting nature and the health of those around them. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, writes UNN.
Even a small fire in your own yard can spread to the grass, and from there – to forests and peat bogs. In just a few dozen seconds, entire hectares can ignite, and the situation can get out of control
Moreover, as noted by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, burning vegetation not only pollutes the air but also destroys the soil cover necessary for plant growth. As a result, fertile soil is restored only after 5-6 years. Burning grass also contributes to soil freezing, which worsens its properties. Additionally, during a fire, the flames can destroy animals, reptiles, and amphibians, as well as newborn hares and hedgehogs.
Burning dry vegetation is dangerous to health, as inhaling smoke introduces heavy metals, dioxins, benzo[a]pyrenes, nitrogen oxides, and other carcinogenic compounds into the body
Furthermore, in Ukraine, burning dry vegetation is illegal and punishable by fines. In particular, for burning grass and leaves, one can receive a fine ranging from 3,060 to 6,120 UAH. If the burning occurred in a nature reserve area, the fine can range from 6,120 to 12,240 UAH, and for officials – from 21,420 to 30,600 UAH. In the event of fatalities during a fire, offenders can be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.
Do not burn dry grass – do not kill life! If you see someone burning, take action! Document with photos and videos. Call the State Emergency Service and the police (101 and 102). Stop such people, explain the consequences to them
