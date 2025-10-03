$41.280.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Burgas and other Bulgarian resorts went underwater after heavy rains: a state of emergency was declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Due to heavy rains and floods, the resort regions of Burgas, Elenite, Nessebar, Sunny Beach, and Primorsk were submerged. The authorities declared a partial state of emergency, closed schools, and are evacuating residents and tourists.

Burgas and other Bulgarian resorts went underwater after heavy rains: a state of emergency was declared

In the resort region of Burgas, Bulgaria, the situation has significantly worsened due to heavy rains and floods. Elenite, Nessebar, Sunny Beach, and Primorsko are underwater, and residents and tourists are being evacuated. Local authorities have declared a partial state of emergency and closed schools, UNN reports, citing Dir.

Elenite

Evacuation is underway in the resort village of Elenite, and an evacuation has also been declared due to river overflow. More than 10 fire brigades are on site. The regional governor has also arrived there.

Local authorities are investigating reports of a car with two adults being swept into the sea 

- said the mayor of Sveti Vlas municipality, Ivan Nikolov.

He also added that "the situation is extremely difficult."

We cannot confirm information about casualties 

- reported the regional authorities.

Nessebar, Sunny Beach, and Primorsko were also submerged due to torrential rains.

The Burgas regional government has sent a request to the Atia naval base to mobilize forces, including boats and divers, to assist in controlling the situation in the resort village of Elenite 

- the government press center told BTA.

As a result of heavy rainfall, a wave is forming that is coming from Elenite and causing all hotels and buildings to be flooded. Reports have been received of cars and buildings underwater, as well as people in distress. Two fire brigades from Nessebar, one fire brigade from Pomorie, divers, and a specialized amphibious vehicle, including from Varna, were immediately dispatched 

– reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A little earlier, by order of Mayor Dimitar Nikolov, a partial state of emergency was introduced in the territory of Burgas municipality, the publication emphasizes.

Tsarevo

As indicated, over the past 12 hours, more than 249 l/sq.m of precipitation fell in the Chernets dacha area. In the village of Izgrev, more than 410 l/sq.m of precipitation fell, in the city of Tsarevo - 225 l/sq.m, which led to flooded houses, damaged roads, and destroyed bridges.

In Tsarevo and the surrounding areas, a state of emergency has also been declared due to heavy rains. Three gendarmerie brigades from Burgas are helping local authorities control the situation. one of the teams is on duty near the "Nestinarka" campsite to block traffic on flooded sections, the other - near the bridge in "Arapya".

Citizens are urged to follow the instructions of law enforcement and refrain from traveling to affected areas.

There is not a single house that has not been flooded. An absolute disaster. No measures have been taken since the previous flood. This time everything is much worse 

– a resident of Tsarevo told bTV. 

Schools closed in Nessebar

The Nessebar municipality has declared a day off for schoolchildren and suspended public transport 

- reported the press center of the coastal municipality.

An emergency headquarters has been convened in Burgas, citizens are urged to stay at home and go out only in case of extreme necessity. Due to the worsening weather conditions, the municipality has declared school holidays in four educational institutions where a partial state of emergency was previously introduced.

These are the "Hristo Botev" primary school in the "Peremoha" district, the vocational and technical lyceum of computer modeling and innovations, the "Nayden Gerov" primary school in the "Meden Rudnik" complex, as well as the specialized gymnasium of Romance languages "G. S. Rakovsky" in the center of Burgas.

Earlier, UNN wrote that 9 people, including a child, died in Odesa as a result of bad weather. Rescuers saved 362 people and evacuated 227 vehicles. A two-month norm of precipitation in seven hours caused flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Rains in Ukraine
Bulgaria
Odesa