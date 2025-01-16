Burbank welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock welcomed the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. She also expressed hope for the return of hostages, including German citizens, from captivity. The politician announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.

In the context of the signing of the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the head of the German Foreign Ministry called on all parties to "seize" the opportunity that has opened up before them.

In these hours, there is hope that the hostages will finally be released and the deaths in Gaza will stop. All those in positions of responsibility must now ensure that this opportunity is seized - wrote Burbock.

Burbock also expressed hope that the German citizens captured by Hamas militants will return to their families very soon.

A ceasefire agreement is reached in the Gaza Strip with the condition of the release of 33 Israeli hostages. In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.