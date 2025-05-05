PrivatBank is selling an apartment in Dnipro together with its residents: the buyer must evict them on their own

PrivatBank is selling a 7-room apartment in the center of Dnipro, which is pledged, through an auction. The cost of real estate is planned to be reduced by almost half due to one nuance - the buyer must independently evict the current resident - the bank's debtor - from the purchased apartment, reports UNN.

Details

The apartment is located on Lazarya Globy Street and has a total area of about 135 square meters. The dwelling consists of seven rooms and a balcony.

The auction is scheduled for May 7. The starting price is UAH 2.549 million, but it may be reduced in the process to UAH 1.529 million.

This lot applies the procedure of electronic bidding with price reduction (reduction). With the possibility of reducing the initial cost to the limit level, which is 1 529 712. The reduction step is 1% - stated in the auction announcement.

Unpleasant nuance

It is also noted that the apartment has communal debt and all expenses for its repayment will fall on the shoulders of the buyer. However, there is another feature - access to the apartment is limited, so it is unlikely that you will be able to see the property before buying it. But the new owner will be able to dispose of the apartment only after he independently evicts the previous residents.

The apartment has 3 registered adults. Access is not available, the debtor lives there. The eviction of residents is carried out by the buyer - add in the announcement.

At the same time, if the buyer cannot do this, it will not relieve him of further maintenance costs.

Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion