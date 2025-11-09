Bullets from Russian air defense hit the facade of a building and the glazing of a hospital in Simferopol

On November 6, during the repulsion of a drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne, large-caliber bullets hit the facade of the building and the glazing of the facade of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Clinical Hospital in Simferopol. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", according to UNN.

Around 7 a.m. on November 6, during the repulsion of a drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne, large-caliber bullets hit the facade of the building and the glazing of the facade of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Republican Clinical Hospital. The facade window is a double-glazed unit made of three-layer glass, each sheet of glass 5-6 mm thick. This is not a direct hit, the bullets fell on the fly along a ballistic trajectory. There were no casualties