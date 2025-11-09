Bullets from Russian air defense hit the facade of a building and the glazing of a hospital in Simferopol

ukenru
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhotoNovember 9, 02:55 AM • 19439 views
6 people killed, over 400 injured in Brazil due to tornadoPhotoNovember 9, 03:20 AM • 7124 views
Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holdsNovember 9, 04:04 AM • 10425 views
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in KyivPhotoNovember 9, 05:27 AM • 15405 views
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per dayNovember 9, 06:21 AM • 13647 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Donald Trump
Luís Montenegro
Joe Biden
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Ukraine
Europe
Denmark
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 20951 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 50875 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 117168 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 55845 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 64201 views
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Bullets from Russian air defense hit the facade of a building and the glazing of a hospital in Simferopol

On November 6, large-caliber bullets hit the facade and glazing of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Clinical Hospital in Simferopol. This happened during the repulsion of a drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne; there were no casualties.

Bullets from Russian air defense hit the facade of a building and the glazing of a hospital in Simferopol

On November 6, during the repulsion of a drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne, large-caliber bullets hit the facade of the building and the glazing of the facade of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Clinical Hospital in Simferopol. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", according to UNN.

Details

Around 7 a.m. on November 6, during the repulsion of a drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne, large-caliber bullets hit the facade of the building and the glazing of the facade of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Republican Clinical Hospital. The facade window is a double-glazed unit made of three-layer glass, each sheet of glass 5-6 mm thick. This is not a direct hit, the bullets fell on the fly along a ballistic trajectory. There were no casualties

- the report says.

Recall

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea using drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea