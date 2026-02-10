Bulgarian police investigate mysterious deaths of six people in mountains: case compared to "Twin Peaks" series

Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have faced an unprecedented series of deaths in the western part of the Balkan Mountains, where the bodies of six people were found within a week. The case, involving a burned mountain hut and an abandoned camper with the deceased, has sparked a wave of speculation due to the strange circumstances and the victims' affiliation with a closed organization. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The events began on February 2, 2026, when rescuers discovered a burned mountain hut near the Petrohan Pass, and nearby, the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds to the head. The investigation established that all the deceased were members of the non-governmental organization "National Agency for the Control of Protected Areas" (NAKZT), which had patrolled the forests near the Serbian border for years.

"This case has no analogues in our country," said National Police Director Zahari Vaskov, commenting on the complexity of the investigation.

A week later, the story took a grim turn: on Sunday, three more dead people, including a 15-year-old teenager, were found in a camper near the Okolchitsa peak, 80 km from the first crime scene. CCTV cameras from February 1 recorded all six group members saying goodbye to each other, after which some of them set fire to their own base. Law enforcement is considering the version of a mass murder followed by suicide.

Sectarianism and paramilitary activity under suspicion

The investigation into NAKZT's activities revealed shocking details: the organization, officially engaged in ecology, actually functioned as a closed group with specific rituals. Buddhist literature and banners were found in the burned hut, and relatives of the deceased reported "exceptional psychological instability" within the community. Acting Chief Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova confirmed that the main working version is an internal conflict or ritual suicide.

30 people died in a road accident in Nigeria due to reckless driving

Moreover, two years ago, the Bulgarian special services (SANS) received complaints about sexual exploitation of minors and the creation of paramilitary structures based on this organization. Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, stunned by the scale of the case, compared it to the plot of the series "Twin Peaks." Currently, weapons are being examined and autopsies are being performed on the bodies found in the camper to definitively establish the sequence of events in this mysterious case.

Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast: two infants among 53 victims