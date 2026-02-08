30 people died in a road accident in Nigeria due to reckless driving

A truck carrying passengers was involved in an accident in northern Nigeria due to reckless driving, killing at least 30 people and injuring several others, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The trailer was traveling on a highway in Kwanar Barde town in the Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State when it lost control, according to a statement from the Kano governor's office.

Road accidents are common in Africa's most populous country, partly due to poor road conditions and negligent adherence to traffic rules.

The truck involved in the latest accident was carrying passengers and goods towards Gunjungu town in Kano when it crashed early Sunday morning.

The injured, many of whom sustained serious injuries, are receiving medical attention in various hospitals, according to a statement by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson for Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

"The governor described the incident as painful and a great loss not only to the affected families but also to the entire people of Kano State," the statement added.

Sunday's accident renewed calls from officials for adherence to traffic rules and threats of severe punishment for violators.

Recall

In December, British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured and two of his close associates were killed when their driver crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which connects Ogun State to Lagos. Officials said the driver was speeding and accused him of dangerous driving.