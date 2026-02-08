30 people died in a road accident in Nigeria due to reckless driving

$43.140.00
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 11347 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 15395 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 17523 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 20107 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 19105 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 13724 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11796 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24182 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38149 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Popular news
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 13467 views
Meloni called Olympic protesters "enemies of Italy"February 8, 12:07 PM • 4630 views
Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEKPhotoFebruary 8, 01:46 PM • 5978 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 14326 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideo06:41 PM • 7074 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 27234 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 48621 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 67422 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 61265 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 61872 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Village
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 24150 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 38127 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 39711 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 48277 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 50964 views
30 people died in a road accident in Nigeria due to reckless driving

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A truck carrying passengers was involved in an accident in northern Nigeria due to reckless driving. At least 30 people died, and several more were injured.

30 people died in a road accident in Nigeria due to reckless driving

A truck carrying passengers was involved in an accident in northern Nigeria due to reckless driving, killing at least 30 people and injuring several others, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The trailer was traveling on a highway in Kwanar Barde town in the Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State when it lost control, according to a statement from the Kano governor's office.

Road accidents are common in Africa's most populous country, partly due to poor road conditions and negligent adherence to traffic rules.

The truck involved in the latest accident was carrying passengers and goods towards Gunjungu town in Kano when it crashed early Sunday morning.

The injured, many of whom sustained serious injuries, are receiving medical attention in various hospitals, according to a statement by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson for Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

"The governor described the incident as painful and a great loss not only to the affected families but also to the entire people of Kano State," the statement added.

Sunday's accident renewed calls from officials for adherence to traffic rules and threats of severe punishment for violators.

Recall

In December, British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured and two of his close associates were killed when their driver crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which connects Ogun State to Lagos. Officials said the driver was speeding and accused him of dangerous driving.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Nigeria
Africa