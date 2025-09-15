Budget-2026: expenditures for the activities of the President and the OP are planned to increase by 12.2% - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers, in the draft budget for 2026, allocated 878 million hryvnias to ensure the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President, which is 12.2% more than this year. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Expenditures for ensuring the activities of the President and the Office of the President were increased by 95.6 million hryvnias to 878 million hryvnias. An increase of +12.2% - Zheleznyak reported.

Addition

According to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", expenditures under the program "Maintenance and organizational, information-analytical, material-technical support for the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine" this year amount to 782 million 277.3 thousand hryvnias, of which:

454 million 383.2 thousand hryvnias - salaries;

351.9 million hryvnias - utility services and energy carriers.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025.