Budget-2026: expenditures for the activities of the President and the OP are planned to increase by 12.2% - MP

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
05:38 PM • 11102 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 15153 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 18055 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 22763 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 26131 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 57048 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 36564 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32634 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36265 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58530 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
Trump for the first time called Russia an "aggressor" in the war against Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 15, 09:19 AM • 4324 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 34209 views
Driver's license test in Ukraine updated: what changes are foreseenPhotoSeptember 15, 10:01 AM • 6380 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 14924 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhoto02:15 PM • 13857 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 432 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 34357 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 38670 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 57035 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 34037 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 26144 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 26526 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 32810 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 38905 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 88407 views
Actual
TikTok
Eurofighter Typhoon
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Budget-2026: expenditures for the activities of the President and the OP are planned to increase by 12.2% - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

The Cabinet of Ministers, in the draft budget for 2026, has allocated 878 million hryvnias for the activities of the President and the Office of the President. This is 12.2% or 95.6 million hryvnias more than in the current year.

Budget-2026: expenditures for the activities of the President and the OP are planned to increase by 12.2% - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers, in the draft budget for 2026, allocated 878 million hryvnias to ensure the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President, which is 12.2% more than this year. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Expenditures for ensuring the activities of the President and the Office of the President were increased by 95.6 million hryvnias to 878 million hryvnias. An increase of +12.2%

- Zheleznyak reported.

Addition

According to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", expenditures under the program "Maintenance and organizational, information-analytical, material-technical support for the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine" this year amount to 782 million 277.3 thousand hryvnias, of which:

  • 454 million 383.2 thousand hryvnias - salaries;
    • 351.9 million hryvnias - utility services and energy carriers.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      EconomyPolitics
      Electricity
      Yaroslav Zheleznyak