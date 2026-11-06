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Budanov will head Ukraine’s delegation at talks in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Kyrylo Budanov will head the Ukrainian delegation at trilateral talks with the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi. He does not expect a significant breakthrough.

Budanov will head Ukraine’s delegation at talks in Abu Dhabi

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov will lead the Ukrainian delegation at a trilateral meeting with the United States and Russia, but he does not expect a serious breakthrough from the talks. Budanov said this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN. 

Details

As Budanov said in an interview with journalists, he will lead the talks in Abu Dhabi, but he does not expect a major breakthrough at these negotiations. 

"These negotiations are not the last ones. All we will be talking about is moving closer to being ready to end the ongoing war. What will we achieve? I refrain from answering," Budanov said. 

We remind you

Next week, the United States will hold trilateral talks with the participation of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. They are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
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