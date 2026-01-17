Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that he had arrived in the United States and, together with the Ukrainian delegation, is expected to meet with American negotiators Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll, as he reported on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

Arrived in the USA. Together with Rustem Umerov and David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement. A joint meeting with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is planned - Budanov reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized: "Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working for results."

