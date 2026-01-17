$43.180.08
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 11459 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 22949 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 23890 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 32253 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 24482 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 39330 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34055 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28705 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26445 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Publications
Exclusives
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, and David Arakhamia have arrived in the US to discuss the details of a peace agreement. A meeting with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is scheduled.

Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that he had arrived in the United States and, together with the Ukrainian delegation, is expected to meet with American negotiators Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll, as he reported on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

Arrived in the USA. Together with Rustem Umerov and David Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement. A joint meeting with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is planned

- Budanov reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized: "Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working for results."

Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda16.01.26, 20:20 • 23881 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
United States