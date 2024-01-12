Budanov: Russian military thinks they are fighting against NATO in Ukraine

Russian prisoners of war are surprised when they come to Ukraine to fight in the war and do not see a single NATO soldier, as Russian propaganda claims. This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov in an interview with Le Monde, cited by the press service of the Defence Intelligence, UNN reports.

Russian prisoners of war told us about their surprise when they did not see a single NATO soldier here (in Ukraine - ed.). In their understanding, they came to wage war against them, and Ukraine is only the first stage - Budanov said.

He noted that Russian propaganda claims that Russia is waging a war against NATO on the territory of Ukraine.

"Every day I read Russian (secret) reports and reports circulating through various channels. Each of them talks about 'strikes on NATO bases', specifying that there were '50 Poles', '30 French' and so on. They know that this is not true, but they pass on this information," Budanov added.

