Budanov revealed why Russia urgently needs a pause in the war
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has reached the maximum production of military goods and spends about $1 billion a day on the war. The budget of the Russian Federation for 2025 allocates a record 32.5% for defense.
Russia has reached its maximum in the production of military goods, so the occupiers need a pause to restore their own forces. This was stated by the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov in a comment to DW, reports UNN.
All signs for this are present, absolutely all. Starting from the fact that they have reached their maximum production. That's it, it is no longer possible to produce more than is already being produced
He emphasized that the Russians need a pause.
"A day of war for the Russian Federation costs a little less than 1 billion dollars. Do you understand what kind of money that is? 41 percent of the official budget. Russia is spending its own funds. We have partners in this regard, while they are spending their own funds," Budanov added.
Supplement
On December 1, Putin signed a law on the budget of Russia for 2025 with record military expenditures under the article "National Defense."
The revenues of the Russian budget are projected to exceed 40 trillion rubles. About 32.5% of the budget of the Russian Federation has been allocated for defense, which amounts to 13.5 trillion rubles (over 145 billion dollars). This is more compared to 2024, when Russia allocated 28.3% of the budget for defense.
Reminder
In September, it was reported that Putin instructed the government of the Russian Federation to prepare a budget with a priority on defense spending. An increase in military expenditures by 60% compared to last year is planned, which will account for 30% of the total budget.
At the end of September, the government of Russia presented a budget draft for 2025 with expenditures of 41.5 trillion rubles. It is planned to spend 6.31% of GDP on the war - over 13.5 trillion rubles, which is 30% more than in 2024.