Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 19175 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 17325 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 31243 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 33468 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 48914 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41037 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41209 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41448 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31328 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Brutal, heinous crime: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Russian strike on Danish demining mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russia committed a war crime by striking a Danish humanitarian demining mission. Ukraine has submitted materials to the International Criminal Court and is informing international partners.

Brutal, heinous crime: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Russian strike on Danish demining mission

The Russian strike on the Danish humanitarian demining mission is another war crime committed by the aggressor state. Ukraine has informed international partners about all the circumstances of this incident and has submitted all necessary materials to the International Criminal Court, stated Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

This is a brutal, heinous crime. A very serious war crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. This is a brutal strike specifically against a humanitarian demining mission. These are not military personnel; these are civilian workers. Any attack on them is prohibited.

- stated Tykhyi.

He added that Ukraine is informing international partners about this crime and submitting all materials to the International Criminal Court.

Our position is that all those responsible for this crime must be held accountable. We are informing partners about what happened, and we are informing the International Criminal Court through law enforcement channels. All facts about this crime are being transmitted to the relevant authorities. Those responsible for this must be punished.

- noted the MFA spokesperson.

Tykhyi also added that the Danish government is monitoring this situation and has condemned another Russian crime.

We are in contact with the Danish side regarding this matter. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has spoken out about this strike and called it another manifestation of Russian aggression. He condemned it.

- he summarized.

Addition

In the Chernihiv region, two employees of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) died as a result of a Russian military strike, and eight more people were injured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
charity
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Denmark
Ukraine