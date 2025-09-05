Brutal, heinous crime: Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Russian strike on Danish demining mission

The Russian strike on the Danish humanitarian demining mission is another war crime committed by the aggressor state. Ukraine has informed international partners about all the circumstances of this incident and has submitted all necessary materials to the International Criminal Court, stated Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

This is a brutal, heinous crime. A very serious war crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. This is a brutal strike specifically against a humanitarian demining mission. These are not military personnel; these are civilian workers. Any attack on them is prohibited. - stated Tykhyi.

He added that Ukraine is informing international partners about this crime and submitting all materials to the International Criminal Court.

Our position is that all those responsible for this crime must be held accountable. We are informing partners about what happened, and we are informing the International Criminal Court through law enforcement channels. All facts about this crime are being transmitted to the relevant authorities. Those responsible for this must be punished. - noted the MFA spokesperson.

Tykhyi also added that the Danish government is monitoring this situation and has condemned another Russian crime.

We are in contact with the Danish side regarding this matter. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has spoken out about this strike and called it another manifestation of Russian aggression. He condemned it. - he summarized.

In the Chernihiv region, two employees of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) died as a result of a Russian military strike, and eight more people were injured.