Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88958 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109078 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251665 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174475 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165685 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226596 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Brussels to finalize negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU by summer

Brussels to finalize negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU by summer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25171 views

The head of the European Commission says that Brussels intends to present a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by early summer.

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Brussels intends to present a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by "early summer," UNN reports with reference to AFP.

In December, European leaders agreed to start membership talks with Kyiv, a historic step after almost two years of Russia's war against the country.

In order for the European Union and Ukraine to begin negotiations, the executive branch, headed by von der Leyen, must develop a framework for negotiations that must be approved by all 27 EU member states.

Von der Leyen said that her "best guess" is that the framework will not be ready for the European Parliament elections in June.

"It will take time. But I think we will be ready around summer, early summer," von der Leyen told reporters.

Ukraine and its strongest supporters in the EU are pushing for faster negotiations.

In December, Brussels said that Ukraine must fulfill conditions set a year ago on issues such as judicial reforms and the fight against corruption in order to move to the next step.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly spoken out against Ukraine's membership application, although he allowed the decision to start negotiations in December.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
kyivKyiv

