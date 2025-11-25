Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientists

Hollywood star Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming-Willis, has publicly announced preparations for the actor's death amid the constant deterioration of his health. This was reported by USA Today, informs UNN.

Heming confirmed that Willis is losing more and more cognitive abilities every day and requires round-the-clock care. And although discussing death is not customary, she considers it important to think through all the details in advance to ensure dignified care for the artist and ease the future for their daughters.

As a society, we don't think about these things. We don't think about care and our care plans, and we don't think about death. But we really need to do that, and we don't need to look at it in such a gloomy way. - said Heming-Willis.

She added that donating her husband's brain after his death is an emotionally difficult but scientifically important step in understanding his illness.

Bruce Willis's daughter, Rumer, recorded a touching confession about her famous father's struggle with dementia. She said that her father does not always recognize her when she visits him, amid his struggle with the disease.

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, has almost lost the ability to speak and read. His family confirms his stable condition, despite the progression of the disease.

