Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing

Bruce Willis was photographed holding his caregiver's hand during a rare public outing on Thursday, amid his battle with dementia, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

The 70-year-old "Die Hard" star, who retired from acting in 2022 due to declining health, enjoyed a stroll along a Los Angeles beach in the US and appeared to be in good spirits, at one point flashing a smile.

Willis went for a walk in a casual style: a dark gray T-shirt, khaki pants, and gray sneakers. He covered his head with a blue baseball cap and wore black sunglasses.

The Hollywood icon, who moved from his family home to a separate single-story house where he is cared for 24/7 by a team, held his caregiver's hand during the walk.

At one point, Willis, swaying, reached out with his other hand to the railing, apparently trying to hold on to it.

Later, the actor and his caregiver had a pleasant conversation while admiring the ocean view.

The footage emerged the day after his ex-wife, 62-year-old Demi Moore, attended a star-studded charity gala in his honor in New York. Willis was not present at the event and has made virtually no public appearances since his diagnosis.

In 2023, the actor's family announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) – a form of dementia that causes rapid deterioration of brain areas associated with personality and language skills.

A source close to the family recently told the Daily Mail: "His condition is rapidly deteriorating."

Willis's wife joined his ex-wife at a charity gala in his honor on Wednesday, weeks after sharing news of how their young daughters are coping with his declining health.

"I think they're doing well, all things considered, but it's tough," she told Vogue Australia in October.

"They miss him, they miss their dad so much. He's missing milestones, it's hard for them, but kids are so resilient, although I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were going through," she said.

She added: "I don't know if my kids will ever recover, but they're learning, and so am I."

Last month, sources close to the family reported that wife Emma Heming-Willis is struggling not only to cope with the star's rapidly deteriorating condition but also to manage his significant fortune.

