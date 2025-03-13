Brovary Lyceum has obtained the status of "Author's Educational Institution". What does this mean
Kyiv • UNN
The lyceum received this status thanks to a unique learning model. There are only 10 such institutions in Ukraine, and only two in the Kyiv region, which makes the achievement particularly valuable.
The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has officially awarded Brovary Lyceum No. 11 the status of "Author's Educational Institution". This recognition confirms the unique pedagogical model that ensures high quality education and stable positive results. This was announced by the Mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, writes UNN.
"We have an extraordinary news and achievement in the field of education of our community. According to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Brovary Lyceum No. 11 has the status of "Author's Educational Institution"! The pedagogical staff of the lyceum, headed by the Excellent Worker of Education of Ukraine, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences Iryna Oleksandrivna Tkachuk, experimentally confirmed the status of the institution with a high level of development of innovative potential, competitiveness, with an original author's model of pedagogical activity that ensures stable positive results," - wrote Ihor Sapozhko.
According to him, there are only 10 such author's institutions in Ukraine, and only two in the Kyiv region.
From idea to implementation: a history of innovation
In 1992, as a result of the merger of the station of young technicians and the interschool educational and production complex, a unique Educational and Production Center for Youth Creativity was created, which combined preschool, extracurricular and vocational education.
In 2010, it was transformed into the Brovary Educational Association, and later into the Brovary Lyceum No. 11, which is currently one of the leading educational institutions not only in the Kyiv region, but also in the entire Ukraine.
The lyceum implements the author's model "School of Growth of a Successful Personality", which is based on an individual approach to learning. Its goal is to create an educational environment that promotes the development of the personal potential of each student, helping him/her to realize himself/herself in the future.
Brovary Lyceum No. 11 harmoniously combines academic education, professional orientation and development of personal abilities. Here, students not only acquire knowledge, but also develop their strengths, form interests and determine life goals, and develop critical thinking.
It is worth noting that Brovary Lyceum No. 11 has a comprehensive approach to the educational process, which allows creating a unified educational space where children receive comprehensive development at all stages of education.
In particular, it houses a child development center, a center for extracurricular education, as well as preschool, primary, school and extracurricular departments.
An important aspect of the lyceum's work is to ensure a safe educational environment in the context of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. The lyceum is equipped with a shelter that allows for the educational process to be carried out continuously in safe conditions.
Earlier, UNN reported that in the Brovary city territorial community, they are actively working to create comfortable conditions for children with special educational needs. Inclusive groups and classes, clubs have been opened, and an Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) is operating. Thanks to the efforts of the local authorities, the educational institutions of the community are adapted for the education of children with different needs, which ensures equal access to quality education.