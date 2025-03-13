Brovary Lyceum has obtained the status of "Author's Educational Institution". What does this mean

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17074 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107959 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169378 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106701 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343226 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173577 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144868 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38494 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86105 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24051 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11962 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20916 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17074 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86132 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107959 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169378 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160316 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20934 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24066 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38516 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47297 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135861 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Brovary Lyceum has obtained the status of "Author's Educational Institution". What does this mean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11512 views

The lyceum received this status thanks to a unique learning model. There are only 10 such institutions in Ukraine, and only two in the Kyiv region, which makes the achievement particularly valuable.

Brovary Lyceum has obtained the status of "Author's Educational Institution". What does this mean

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has officially awarded Brovary Lyceum No. 11 the status of "Author's Educational Institution". This recognition confirms the unique pedagogical model that ensures high quality education and stable positive results. This was announced by the Mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, writes UNN.

"We have an extraordinary news and achievement in the field of education of our community. According to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Brovary Lyceum No. 11 has the status of "Author's Educational Institution"! The pedagogical staff of the lyceum, headed by the Excellent Worker of Education of Ukraine, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences Iryna Oleksandrivna Tkachuk, experimentally confirmed the status of the institution with a high level of development of innovative potential, competitiveness, with an original author's model of pedagogical activity that ensures stable positive results," - wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

According to him, there are only 10 such author's institutions in Ukraine, and only two in the Kyiv region.

From idea to implementation: a history of innovation

In 1992, as a result of the merger of the station of young technicians and the interschool educational and production complex, a unique Educational and Production Center for Youth Creativity was created, which combined preschool, extracurricular and vocational education.

In 2010, it was transformed into the Brovary Educational Association, and later into the Brovary Lyceum No. 11, which is currently one of the leading educational institutions not only in the Kyiv region, but also in the entire Ukraine.

The lyceum implements the author's model "School of Growth of a Successful Personality", which is based on an individual approach to learning. Its goal is to create an educational environment that promotes the development of the personal potential of each student, helping him/her to realize himself/herself in the future.

Brovary Lyceum No. 11 harmoniously combines academic education, professional orientation and development of personal abilities. Here, students not only acquire knowledge, but also develop their strengths, form interests and determine life goals, and develop critical thinking.

It is worth noting that Brovary Lyceum No. 11 has a comprehensive approach to the educational process, which allows creating a unified educational space where children receive comprehensive development at all stages of education.

In particular, it houses a child development center, a center for extracurricular education, as well as preschool, primary, school and extracurricular departments.

An important aspect of the lyceum's work is to ensure a safe educational environment in the context of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. The lyceum is equipped with a shelter that allows for the educational process to be carried out continuously in safe conditions.

Let's add

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Brovary city territorial community, they are actively working to create comfortable conditions for children with special educational needs. Inclusive groups and classes, clubs have been opened, and an Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) is operating. Thanks to the efforts of the local authorities, the educational institutions of the community are adapted for the education of children with different needs, which ensures equal access to quality education.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Kyiv region
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04