Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission
Vasyl Ratushnyi, a pilot of the UAV “Bird of Magyars,” died on February 27, 2025, from a direct hit by an enemy object. He was the older brother of the well-known public figure Roman Ratushnyi, who died in 2022 near Izium.
Ukrainian soldier Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of the well-known activist Roman Ratushnyi, was killed in the war. This was reported by his mother, writer Svetlana Povalyaeva, UNN reports.
Vasyl Ratushnyi, who served as a pilot of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Birds of Magyars, was killed during a combat mission. His life was cut short on February 27, 2025, as a result of a direct hit by an enemy object.
27. 02. 2025, at night, during a combat mission, Vasyl Ratushnyi, a pilot of the Birds of Magyara, was killed by a direct attack from the Ukrainian army.
My eldest son, my life
Roman Ratushnyi was known as a public figure and the founder of the Protect Protasiv Yar movement. Unfortunately, he died in a battle with the occupiers near Izium, Kharkiv region, on June 14, 2022.
