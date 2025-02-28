Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Ukrainian soldier Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of the well-known activist Roman Ratushnyi, was killed in the war. This was reported by his mother, writer Svetlana Povalyaeva, UNN reports.

Vasyl Ratushnyi, who served as a pilot of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Birds of Magyars, was killed during a combat mission. His life was cut short on February 27, 2025, as a result of a direct hit by an enemy object.

My eldest son, my life - wrote the mother of the deceased.

Roman Ratushnyi was known as a public figure and the founder of the Protect Protasiv Yar movement. Unfortunately, he died in a battle with the occupiers near Izium, Kharkiv region, on June 14, 2022.

